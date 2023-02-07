Energy Alert
Student with loaded gun removed from basketball game

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Administrators and the Trumann School District Resource Officers received information during a basketball game on Monday, Feb. 6 that a student had a loaded gun.

According to a social media post, the ninth grader was discreetly removed from the stands and found with the loaded gun. Law enforcement confiscated the gun and took the student into custody.

The post went on to thank the staff members who were able to resolve the incident quickly without harm to anyone and thanked the members of the public who shared information and concerns.

