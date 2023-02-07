Students raising money for wishes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - International Studies Magnet School is dedicating a week to the Make-a-Wish foundation.

Assistant Principal Paige Vick said it’s a week the school looks forward to. The school has been able to grant wishes for its own students.

Vick said over the last ten years, the school has been able to raise over $70,000 for Make-a-Wish.

“It’s just such a fun week for us. We love getting to raise money for Make-a-Wish, just such a great cause and we love being able to celebrate those students and children and their families,” she said.

The school makes raising money fun for the students by dedicating the entire week to dressing up. Monday was pajama day, and several students were wearing their pajamas in the schools.

“We love a good dress-up day here at International Studies and so we make this week a week full of dressing up and each day has to go along, goes along with Make-a-Wish and their themes,” she said.

The school also makes raising money a competition, as different “houses” compete to raise the most money.

Whoever wins gets to throw pies at the administration.

