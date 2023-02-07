You can help make wishes come true, this Friday, Feb. 10 »

(JONESBORO RADIO GROUP/KAIT) - Help make wishes come true during the 25th Annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon for Make A Wish on Friday, February 10 with Jonesboro Radio Group and KAIT. Your donations will help grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses right here in Northeast Arkansas.

A wish come true helps children feel stronger, more energetic, more willing and able to battle their critical illnesses. Wish kids are some of the bravest and sweetest kids you’ll ever know, and their creativity is the driving force behind some incredible wish experiences.

Tune in from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 104.9 The Fox, Mix 106.3, 100.5 The Eagle Rocks, Hot 107.5, EZ 92.7, and 98.5 The Outlaw to hear from wish kids who will share their wish stories and will no doubt touch your heart and make you smile.

You can be a part of the magic by calling in your donation to (870) 933-8800, by texting the word WISH to 77000, or by going to the Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon donation page.

You can also be a part of the magic by VOLUNTEERING! If you would like to volunteer on the day of the Wish A Thon by serving at a road block, CLICK HERE to sign up for a specific road block location and time frame.

Help make wishes come true on Friday, February 10 with Jonesboro Radio Group and KAIT!

Ways to donate are as follows:

ON THE PHONE

Give us a jingle at (870) 933-8800. Every time a phone rings, a child gets their wish…well it depends on how much you give, but every penny helps, so call us maybe. No…make that: call us for sure.

ONLINE

You can donate online, through a secure server via our Make-A-Wish donation page. Try it now. It’ll make your heart and mouse feel good.

BY TEXT Text the word WISH to 77000 to get a donation link sent to your phone. (Message & data rates may apply)

AT ROAD BLOCKS

There will be road blocks set up all across Northeast Arkansas on the 10th where you can donate. You can also text to donate to a specific road block by clicking here.

Would you like to refer a child for a wish? Fill out Make-A-Wish’s online referral inquiry form or contact our local Make-A-Wish Mid-South office through one of the following options:

Over the Phone :(501) 376-9474 or (888) 376-9474 – toll free

Via Email : midsouth@midsouth.wish.org

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.