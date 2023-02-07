You can help make wishes come true, this Friday, Feb. 10 »

Help make wishes come true during the 25th Annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon for Make A Wish on...
Help make wishes come true during the 25th Annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon for Make A Wish on Friday, February 10 with Jonesboro Radio Group and KAIT. Your donations will help grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses right here in Northeast Arkansas.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(JONESBORO RADIO GROUP/KAIT) - Help make wishes come true during the 25th Annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon for Make A Wish on Friday, February 10 with Jonesboro Radio Group and KAIT. Your donations will help grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses right here in Northeast Arkansas.

A wish come true helps children feel stronger, more energetic, more willing and able to battle their critical illnesses. Wish kids are some of the bravest and sweetest kids you’ll ever know, and their creativity is the driving force behind some incredible wish experiences.

Tune in from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 104.9 The Fox, Mix 106.3, 100.5 The Eagle Rocks, Hot 107.5, EZ 92.7, and 98.5 The Outlaw to hear from wish kids who will share their wish stories and will no doubt touch your heart and make you smile.

You can be a part of the magic by calling in your donation to (870) 933-8800, by texting the word WISH to 77000, or by going to the Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon donation page.

You can also be a part of the magic by VOLUNTEERING! If you would like to volunteer on the day of the Wish A Thon by serving at a road block, CLICK HERE to sign up for a specific road block location and time frame.

Help make wishes come true on Friday, February 10 with Jonesboro Radio Group and KAIT!

Ways to donate are as follows:

ON THE PHONE

Give us a jingle at (870) 933-8800. Every time a phone rings, a child gets their wish…well it depends on how much you give, but every penny helps, so call us maybe. No…make that: call us for sure.

ONLINE

You can donate online, through a secure server via our Make-A-Wish donation page. Try it now. It’ll make your heart and mouse feel good.

BY TEXT Text the word WISH to 77000 to get a donation link sent to your phone. (Message & data rates may apply)

AT ROAD BLOCKS

There will be road blocks set up all across Northeast Arkansas on the 10th where you can donate. You can also text to donate to a specific road block by clicking here.

Would you like to refer a child for a wish? Fill out Make-A-Wish’s online referral inquiry form or contact our local Make-A-Wish Mid-South office through one of the following options:

Over the Phone :(501) 376-9474 or (888) 376-9474 – toll free

Via Email : midsouth@midsouth.wish.org

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Lawmakers rewrite Senate Bill 43 to remove “drag” references, passes House

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Senate Bill 43 can no longer be referred to as the “anti-drag” bill after the Arkansas House rewrote the measure on Monday, Jan. 30.

Health

EMT shortage leads to dangerous situations

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Griffin DeMarrais
Frustration on the front lines, a national shortage of EMT’s is being felt in northeast Arkansas as many hospitals have had to find ways to get creative with staffing.

Community

Fulton County hires new OEM Director

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Hayden Savage
New County Judge Kenneth Crow named former Sharp County OEM Director Jeremy Langston as the new director.

Community

Students raising money for wishes

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alejandra Hernández
International Studies Magnet School is dedicating a week for Make-a-Wish.

Latest News

News

Making sure a town stays safe after concert shooting

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alejandra Hernández
The mayor of Newport wants to make changes after a shooting. The shooting happened on Sunday, February 5 outside the Old Branch building after a concert ended.

Entertainment

Arkansas State Alumni wins first Grammy Award

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Country music star, Arkansas State University alumni, and Mammoth Spring native, Ashley McBryde won her first Grammy on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Special Coverage

Arkansas Continued Care Hospital on qualifying for acute care

Updated: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST
|

Health

Qualifying for long-term acute hospital care

Updated: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kirsten Ditto is talking with several members of the ACCH team to learn about who qualifies for long-term care and what that care looks like in the hospital.

News

Driver identified in deadly crash

Updated: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Arkansas State Police have identified the driver who died in a suspected stolen vehicle crash.

Community

Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia

Updated: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are departing to Fort Bliss, Texas on Sunday, Feb 5.