Arkansas man mourns family killed in Turkish earthquake

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A deadly earthquake in Turkey took place on Sunday with a death toll of nearly 8,000 people, according to KARK-TV in Little Rock. This disaster happened on the other side of the globe but some are feeling it closer to home.

Mehmet Adalar of Little Rock grew up in Gaziantep, just 30 miles from where the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck.

“My father told me that it took almost two minutes, and he couldn’t even move while it was happening because of the shock, and I just can’t imagine. How would that be?” Adalar asked.

Adalar learned of the earthquake on Sunday, and he immediately began to reach out to his family.

“My whole childhood was in that town, and right now, all the images and the scenery they are showing everything is crumbled,” Adalar said.

