Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference (2/7/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We had Red Wolves hoops on the mic Tuesday morning.

Arkansas State men’s basketball prepares for trips to Texas State and Georgia Southern. There’s 6 games left in the regular season. Mike Balado’s pack look to claw out of the Sun Belt cellar and improve their tournament seeding.

“Hopefully they remember that feeling that they had on Saturday, and continue to want to play that way,” Balado said. “I got to give them confidence as well, just to be able to play free. You’re not going to get pulled. There’s not many options on the bench right now. And I’m not afraid of playing Dylan Arnett and Nicholas Tingling. I’m not. I think they work just as hard as everybody else does. So that might be something that you use them for spot minutes to give them some rest too.”

Arkansas State Basketball - Upcoming Schedule

Men (10-15 overall, 2-10 Sun Belt) Women (7-16 overall, 2-10 Sun Belt) home games in bold

Thursday 5:15pm: Women at Troy (ESPN+)

Thursday 7:00pm: Men at Texas State (ESPN+)

Saturday 2:00pm: Men at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

Saturday 3:00pm: Women at James Madison (ESPN+)

February 16th 5:00pm: Women vs. South Alabama (ESPN+)

February 16th 7:30pm: Men vs. Troy (ESPN+)

February 18th 2:00pm: Men vs. Georgia State (ESPN+)

February 18th 4:30pm: Women vs. Louisiana (ESPN+)

February 22nd 7:00pm: Women vs. ULM (ESPN+)

February 22nd 7:30pm: Men at Louisiana (ESPN+)

February 24th 6:30pm: Men at ULM (ESPN+)

February 24th 7:00pm: Women vs. Texas State (ESPN+)

