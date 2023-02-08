Church vandal arrested after Izard County Sheriff’s Office investigation

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Investigation and community involvement lead the Izard County Sheriff’s Office to discover the vandals who destroyed a historic building.

On Feb. 4, a deputy responded to a call about vandalism to the Old Philadelphia Church on Larkin Road. When he arrived, he found multiple upside-down crosses and pentagrams spray painted on the church.

After four days of investigating, Sheriff Charley Melton received an anonymous tip about a female suspect. Investigator Sean Tomlinson had an interview with the suspect where she admitted to being involved with the church vandalism and gave the name of a male suspect involved.

Makayla Vickers, 22, of Melbourne was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the first degree on Feb. 8 according to the Izard County Sheriff’s Office.

A warrant has also been issued for Lane Morris, 24, of Brockwell for the same charge. If you have any information you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 870-368-4203.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.