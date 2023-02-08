Energy Alert
Church vandal arrested after Izard County Sheriff’s Office investigation

Makayla Vickers, 22, of Melbourne was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the first degree on Feb. 8.(gray)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Investigation and community involvement lead the Izard County Sheriff’s Office to discover the vandals who destroyed a historic building.

On Feb. 4, a deputy responded to a call about vandalism to the Old Philadelphia Church on Larkin Road. When he arrived, he found multiple upside-down crosses and pentagrams spray painted on the church.

Izard County Sheriff's Office investigates church vandalism

After four days of investigating, Sheriff Charley Melton received an anonymous tip about a female suspect. Investigator Sean Tomlinson had an interview with the suspect where she admitted to being involved with the church vandalism and gave the name of a male suspect involved.

Makayla Vickers, 22, of Melbourne was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the first degree on Feb. 8 according to the Izard County Sheriff’s Office.

A warrant has also been issued for Lane Morris, 24, of Brockwell for the same charge. If you have any information you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 870-368-4203.

