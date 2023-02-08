Energy Alert
City of Paragould prepares for flooding

By Jace Passmore
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Ditches across Paragould were low ahead of the heavy rainfall predicted to move in on Wednesday. The city of Paragould used this time to clean out its ditches and drains to prevent flooding.

Adam Followell is the Paragould Public Works director and he said “We have been cleaning out all of our catch basins, and any trouble areas, we run the ditches to make sure there is no blockage whatsoever.”

Followell said on a typical rainy day the drainage system works as intended, but when the city sees heavy rainfall in a short amount of time, they start to see some problems.

“It’s just a lot of rain in a short amount of time, anytime in the city when we receive just a normal rainfall, our drainage system can handle it,” he explained.

According to Followell, the city did multiple upgrades on its drainage system and on its ditches.

“In 2022 we did more major drainage work than we did in the past five years combined,” said Followell.

Followell knows that this is not enough and wants to keep improving. He believes that these projects will limit flooding and possibly put an end to it in the future.

“We have some big projects, we are increasing tile sizes in different areas.”

Increasing tile size will help with the flooding problem, but it could cause problems with water flow downstream, so it must be handled properly.

‘With that being said it is a double-edged sword, we have to be careful, and make sure we are doing what we need to be doing in increasing the tile size so we do not affect anyone downstream,” said Followell.

