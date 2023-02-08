Construction progresses on new Harding University building
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - The new Holland-Waller Center is scheduled to open in the Spring of 2024.
Harding University showed pictures of the progress of the building in a social media post. The building will replace the Ganus Building and will feature a collection of tributes to women of faith.
You can learn more about the women who inspired this building here.
