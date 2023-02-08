Construction progresses on new Harding University building

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - The new Holland-Waller Center is scheduled to open in the Spring of 2024.

Harding University showed pictures of the progress of the building in a social media post. The building will replace the Ganus Building and will feature a collection of tributes to women of faith.

You can learn more about the women who inspired this building here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.