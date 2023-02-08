Energy Alert
Crews respond to three-vehicle crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Law enforcement is currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.

The crash happened on Interstate 555 near Nice Pak Products.

The crash happened on Interstate 555 near Nice Pak Products.
The crash happened on Interstate 555 near Nice Pak Products.(Source: IDrive Arkansas)

One lane of traffic is open on both sides of the interstate, and one person was loaded into an ambulance. It is unclear what the extent of their injuries is.

Arkansas State Police is working on the crash.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will give more details as the story progresses.

