Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Damaged line knocks out power to 2k in Jonesboro

Slade Mitchell, energy marketing director for CWL, told Region 8 News a power line broke off...
Slade Mitchell, energy marketing director for CWL, told Region 8 News a power line broke off and hit another line, causing about 2,000 outages.(Jonesboro City Water & Light)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A damaged power line knocked out electricity to thousands of Jonesboro City Water & Light customers.

Slade Mitchell, energy marketing director for CWL, told Region 8 News a power line broke off Wednesday afternoon and hit another line, causing about 2,000 outages.

The company “did some switching” and restored power to approximately 1,500 customers.

“However, those in the area directly affected by the damaged line are still out,” Mitchell said. “That’s about 511 customers.”

The company “did some switching” and restored power to approximately 1,500 customers.
The company “did some switching” and restored power to approximately 1,500 customers.(Jonesboro City Water & Light)

He said many of the remaining customers should have their power restored shortly; however, others will be without electricity until crews can make the necessary repairs.

“The weather is making it hard for them to get where they need to go,” Mitchell added.

Meanwhile, the city reported traffic signal outages on several roads, including Main Street, Highland Drive, Southwest Drive, and Caraway Road.

It took city workers about 15 minutes to get many of the lights repaired. As of 12:40 p.m. all of the lights had been fixed except the one at the Caraway Road and Matthews Avenue intersection.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Interstate 555 near Nice Pak Products.
Crews respond to three-vehicle crash
A pedestrian was hit on a busy intersection near downtown Jonesboro around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday...
Pedestrian struck on busy intersection
Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Jason Thomas on suspicion of second-degree assault on a...
Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
On Monday, Feb. 6, around 7:30 p.m. a car wrecked on East Highland and landed on a gas meter...
1 injured after crash causes gas leak, evacuations

Latest News

Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast (2/8/23)
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
Region 8 Rainfall (2/8/23)
Region 8 Rainfall (2/8/23)
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast (2/8/23)
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast (2/8/23)
A drain remains open and clear ahead of the heavy rainfall.
City of Paragould prepares for flooding