Damaged line knocks out power to 2k in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A damaged power line knocked out electricity to thousands of Jonesboro City Water & Light customers.

Slade Mitchell, energy marketing director for CWL, told Region 8 News a power line broke off Wednesday afternoon and hit another line, causing about 2,000 outages.

The company “did some switching” and restored power to approximately 1,500 customers.

“However, those in the area directly affected by the damaged line are still out,” Mitchell said. “That’s about 511 customers.”

(Jonesboro City Water & Light)

He said many of the remaining customers should have their power restored shortly; however, others will be without electricity until crews can make the necessary repairs.

“The weather is making it hard for them to get where they need to go,” Mitchell added.

Meanwhile, the city reported traffic signal outages on several roads, including Main Street, Highland Drive, Southwest Drive, and Caraway Road.

It took city workers about 15 minutes to get many of the lights repaired. As of 12:40 p.m. all of the lights had been fixed except the one at the Caraway Road and Matthews Avenue intersection.

