Deputies: Man accused of child porn appeared in court drunk

Sheriff’s deputies say a man facing multiple charges of child pornography appeared in a Jonesboro courtroom drunk.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies say a man facing multiple charges of child pornography appeared in a Jonesboro courtroom drunk.

Brenton Skylar Gibson, 38, of Joiner, was arrested Feb. 6 on suspicion of public intoxication/drinking in public.

According to the initial incident report, deputies placed Gibson in a holding cell at the Craighead County Courthouse after Circuit Court Judge Scott Ellington ordered a portable breathalyzer test be performed on Gibson.

“Once the test was conducted, I viewed the monitor which displayed a reading of 0.163,” Deputy Justin Fry reported.

After learning of the results, Ellington ordered Gibson be taken into custody. Deputies then took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.

According to online court documents, Gibson’s trial on distributing/possessing/viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child was set to begin Monday, the day of his latest arrest.

Jonesboro police arrested him in December of 2020 after they reported finding more than 300 images and videos of nude children with their genitalia exposed in his possession.

