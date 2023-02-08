Energy Alert
Helping you plan your day ahead

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaned heavily into Republican culture war issues in her...
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaned heavily into Republican culture war issues in her rebuttal to Biden's State of the Union address.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up this morning to rain across a lot of Region 8. While rain chances will stay high all day on Wednesday, there will be waves of heavier rain embedded in the steady rainfall. Before it moves out Wednesday night, most of Region 8 will have 1-3″ of rainfall! There is a low chance of severe weather this evening as the cold front moves through. The main threat will be damaging winds. This chance really doesn’t ramp up until the evening drive time. We will keep an eye on it for you. Drier air arrives on Thursday, but an upper-level low on Friday will bring pockets of drizzle and maybe some flurries. The weekend looks dry.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Governor Sanders delivers Republican party response to the State of the Union Address.

A proposal to rename Eaker Air Force base will be brought back in Congress.

A deputy is fired after an assault arrest.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

