Ice causes more damage to your roof than you think

By Jace Passmore
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ice can get trapped in your roof valley, this is where the roof meets and forms a trough.

If water gets backed this leads to not only roof damage but damage to interior aspects of the home such as your drywall.

“In cases that it does not what it will do is cause the water that is trying to leave the roof, to back up again, and it will back up under your shingle or whatever your roof system is, and allow it to come through your attic,” said Brandon Moore, who works with Jonesboro Roofing Company.

Moore said that he deals with calls surrounding ice dams after every icing event.

He explained that if you have old and brittle shingles, the backed-up water will cause the shingles to slide right off your roof.

The ice can act as a “dam” and prevent water from draining off your roof properly.

Though it does not do considerable damage to your roof, it can cause a leak, and that could cost you thousands.

“Typically, it is interior damage. Sheetrock, paint, flooring, installation, and things like that. From a roof standpoint, it does not do a lot of damage, it can raise some shingles up if your shingles are old and brittle,” said Moore.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

