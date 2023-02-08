Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After hours of steady rain, several Jonesboro streets are flooded.

Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 reported the following streets are under water and have been barricaded:

West Huntington at Chestnut

2200 block of South Caraway

1300 block of Fox Meadow

3500 block of Race Street near the Race Street Market

Allen Park area

Motorists are urged to avoid these areas and to not try to drive through flooded areas.

