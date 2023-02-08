Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After hours of steady rain, several Jonesboro streets are flooded.
Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 reported the following streets are under water and have been barricaded:
- West Huntington at Chestnut
- 2200 block of South Caraway
- 1300 block of Fox Meadow
- 3500 block of Race Street near the Race Street Market
- Allen Park area
Motorists are urged to avoid these areas and to not try to drive through flooded areas.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.