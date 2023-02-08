Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding

After hours of steady rain, several Jonesboro streets are flooded.
After hours of steady rain, several Jonesboro streets are flooded.(WLUC)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After hours of steady rain, several Jonesboro streets are flooded.

Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 reported the following streets are under water and have been barricaded:

  • West Huntington at Chestnut
  • 2200 block of South Caraway
  • 1300 block of Fox Meadow
  • 3500 block of Race Street near the Race Street Market
  • Allen Park area

Motorists are urged to avoid these areas and to not try to drive through flooded areas.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Interstate 555 near Nice Pak Products.
Crews respond to three-vehicle crash
A pedestrian was hit on a busy intersection near downtown Jonesboro around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday...
Pedestrian struck on busy intersection
Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Jason Thomas on suspicion of second-degree assault on a...
Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
On Monday, Feb. 6, around 7:30 p.m. a car wrecked on East Highland and landed on a gas meter...
1 injured after crash causes gas leak, evacuations

Latest News

Slade Mitchell, energy marketing director for CWL, told Region 8 News a power line broke off...
Damaged line knocks out power to 2k in Jonesboro
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast (2/8/23)
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
Region 8 Rainfall (2/8/23)
Region 8 Rainfall (2/8/23)
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast (2/8/23)
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast (2/8/23)