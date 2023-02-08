Energy Alert
Legislation filed to rename Arkansas Air Force Base

By Hayden Savage
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In 2021, legislation was filed to rename an Arkansas Air Force Base. That legislation ultimately failed.

Rep. Rick Crawford is bringing the legislation back to the US House of Representatives.

If passed, Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville would be named the National Cold War Center.

“We think it’s important to recognize the significance of what was called Blytheville Air Force Base, later named to Eaker Air Force Base, located in Blytheville, AR, to rename that the National Cole War Center and there’s a long history of the Air Force base there,” Crawford explained.

Rep. Crawford says not only is there the history aspect, but it’s something that matters to him.

“It’s got a special place in my heart because of its significance in Arkansas but in the cold war posture that we retained for some 50 years. 1942-1992 and it’s an important part of our history, and we don’t want to lose that,” he said.

With the renaming, Rep. Crawford says it could help the area.

“There’s a lot of opportunity to create economic development for a region that really needs it and to provide a great history lesson to folks who are interested.”

Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman introduced similar legislation in the Senate.

