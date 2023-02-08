Meteor sighting in Arkansas goes viral

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) – Conversations erupted on social media after a meteor soared across the sky in Arkansas.

In areas like Benton and Paragould, residents were able to capture video of the sensation on the night of Monday, Feb. 6:

Great shot of the meteor! https://t.co/mUXqlZ74Sy — ʀʏᴀɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) February 7, 2023

Reports of the meteor came before 7 p.m., and some residents even reported a slight “boom” coming with it.

“Oh my goodness, are you kidding me? This is like a once-in-a-lifetime event for me,” said Benton resident Todd Anderson.

The American Meteor Society said it recorded sightings in nine different states Monday evening.

