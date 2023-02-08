Energy Alert
Meteor sighting in Arkansas goes viral

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) – Conversations erupted on social media after a meteor soared across the sky in Arkansas.

In areas like Benton and Paragould, residents were able to capture video of the sensation on the night of Monday, Feb. 6:

Reports of the meteor came before 7 p.m., and some residents even reported a slight “boom” coming with it.

“Oh my goodness, are you kidding me? This is like a once-in-a-lifetime event for me,” said Benton resident Todd Anderson.

The American Meteor Society said it recorded sightings in nine different states Monday evening.

You can read more reactions to the sighting by visiting content partner KARK’s website.

