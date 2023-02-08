Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley proposes legal age for social media

Senator Josh Hawley
Senator Josh Hawley
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley proposed a legal age for kids to be on social media.

Hawley proposed the legal age set at 16. Representatives for Senator Hawley say the aim is to protect kids online.

In the proposal, the companies must verify the age of the users. Hawley’s pitch also calls for a Congressional mental health study on the impact of social media on children.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Interstate 555 near Nice Pak Products.
Crews respond to three-vehicle crash
A pedestrian was hit on a busy intersection near downtown Jonesboro around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday...
Pedestrian struck on busy intersection
Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Jason Thomas on suspicion of second-degree assault on a...
Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
On Monday, Feb. 6, around 7:30 p.m. a car wrecked on East Highland and landed on a gas meter...
1 injured after crash causes gas leak, evacuations

Latest News

Less than a month after her sister was hit and killed, family members say her sister was...
Weeks after woman hit and killed, sister also hit
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones on Kelces playing in Super Bowl, A-State football offseason update
After hours of steady rain, several Jonesboro streets are flooded.
Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding
The where the driver crashed into a gas line late Monday night which lead to E. Highland being...
Gas leak lead to evacuations in Jonesboro
Slade Mitchell, energy marketing director for CWL, told Region 8 News a power line broke off...
Damaged line knocks out power to 2k in Jonesboro