Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Morant, Jackson help Grizzlies beat Bulls, end 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) drives past Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic (9) during the...
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) drives past Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)(Karen Pulfer Focht | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Ja Morant scored 34 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 24 points and five blocks, and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 104-89 on Tuesday night.

Desmond Bane finished with 17 points and Brandon Clarke had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who stopped a three-game skid.

Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls, whose three-game winning streak ended. Chicago played without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan because of right hip soreness.

Zach LaVine scored 24 points for Chicago and Ayo Dosunmu added 14 points and six assists.

The Bulls trailed 49-39 at halftime, plagued by 13 turnovers and 30% shooting, including 3 of 16 from 3-point range. But Chicago got rolling in the third behind Vucevic, who had 14 points in the quarter, and LaVine, who contributed 12. The Bulls led 75-72 entering the fourth.

But unlike recent games that Memphis couldn’t close out, the Grizzlies were solid down the stretch, outscoring the Bulls 32-14 in the fourth — including a 10-0 run.

UP NEXT

Bulls: At Brooklyn on Thursday night.

Grizzlies: Host Minnesota on Friday night.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles ended up in the ditch on Race Street.
Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast (2/8/23)
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
Less than a month after her sister was hit and killed, family members say her sister was...
Weeks after woman hit and killed, sister also hit
With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed.
Highways shut down due to flooding
Officer Rachel Anderson, digital media officer with the Jonesboro Police Department, reported...
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks downtown traffic

Latest News

Three Golden Hurricanes will play college sports
Jonesboro standouts Fred Giles, Tony McKay, Maya Cody sign
Three more Raider standouts will play college football
Nettleton football standouts Blake Brown, Jordan Pigram, & Khi'len Gates sign
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and his brother Philadelphia Eagles center...
Butch Jones talks Kelce brothers ahead of Super Bowl
Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones coached Travis and Jason Kelce at Cincinnati
Butch Jones talks Kelce brothers ahead of Super Bowl
Razorbacks win 5th straight SEC game
Musselman reflects after Razorbacks get big road win at Kentucky