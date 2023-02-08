Energy Alert
Pedestrian struck on busy intersection

A pedestrian was hit on a busy intersection near downtown Jonesboro around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pedestrian was hit on a busy intersection near downtown Jonesboro around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Bridge Street where a female was struck by a Toyota Camry.

According to Jonesboro Police Department, they are on the scene and the victim is responsive. The victim has been taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

