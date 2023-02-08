Pedestrian struck on busy intersection

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pedestrian was hit on a busy intersection near downtown Jonesboro around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Bridge Street where a female was struck by a Toyota Camry.

According to Jonesboro Police Department, they are on the scene and the victim is responsive. The victim has been taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE: This vehicle looks damaged from that incident. Working to get more info. from JPD. pic.twitter.com/tQ9ODydTbj — Jorge Quiquivix (@jorgeaquiquivix) February 8, 2023

