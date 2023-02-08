Police Chief commends school for swift action, ‘The school did a phenomenal job’

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Chief of Police Jonathan Redman praised the Trumann School District for the actions it took after a student brought a loaded gun to campus.

The student brought a loaded gun to a basketball game at the school gym. The incident report states the student was showing the gun to other students at the game. Those students notified a student resource officer working at the event. It was their actions that led to the student’s eventual arrest.

“They were there quickly to respond to this incident, and we’re glad they were there and we’re glad that the child who told admin had enough gumption to do that,” Redman said.

According to the police report, the SRO and administration quickly located the student as they were walking down the school’s bleachers.

Redman credited the students who came forward.

“That’s absolutely what changed the game in this situation was because they were willing to act. They knew what was wrong, and they were scared, and they notified the administration who in turn notified the police department,” he said.

After removing the student from the event, the SRO and another officer questioned the student and discovered the weapon on them. The student said they brought the gun “for protection”.

David Owens, whose niece attends Trumann High School, lauded the school’s quick response, adding that it could have turned tragic in a blink.

“They did respond quickly and I’m glad that they did. I’m glad that they confiscated the gun and took the person in custody, and I hope the student gets the help that they need,” he said.

The student was arrested and taken to the Trumann Police Department. The student and weapon’s quick removal and no disruptions to the event was the best response Redman could hope for.

“Their response was exactly how they were supposed to handle the situation. And we were glad they handled it the way they did so that we can move forward and learn from this and hopefully make the school a safer place,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.