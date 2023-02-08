Energy Alert
Power out in parts of Clay County after storm damage

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Clay County Office of Emergency Management is heading to the scene of storm damage Wednesday afternoon.

The OEM director told Region 8 News that power lines are down off Highway 67 and Clay County Road 125 near Corning.

He’s also reporting outages along Highway 141 between the McDougal and Boydsville area.

Entergy Arkansas reported more than 1,200 outages around 5:10 Wednesday evening.

