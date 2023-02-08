Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sheriff honors 4-year-old for saving mother’s life during emergency

Sheriff's office honors 4-year-old Asher Milless for saving mom during an emergency.
Sheriff's office honors 4-year-old Asher Milless for saving mom during an emergency.(Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. (Gray News) - Authorities in Minnesota are honoring a child who helped save his mother during a medical emergency.

On Tuesday, Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott presented a Life Saving Award to 4-year-old Asher Milless.

Authorities said Asher is the youngest recipient of the award from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

The 4-year-old was honored for his heroic actions in helping save his mother’s life after she suddenly collapsed in the kitchen on Nov. 20, 2022.

According to the sheriff’s office, Asher phoned his grandmother after his mother, Rachel Milless, collapsed. The grandmother then called Asher’s father, Tyler, who was out of town for work.

Authorities said the boy’s father called 911 and told Asher to unlock the front door so paramedics could get in.

But that wasn’t all Asher would do. The sheriff’s office said the boy was able to hook up his mother’s nebulizer and get it working. He also ushered his two siblings, a 2-year-old and a 10-month-old, out of the kitchen so they wouldn’t see their mother in distress,

Additionally, Sheriff Brott said Asher cleared the kitchen before paramedics arrived for them to work.

Paramedics were able to stabilize the mother and took her to the hospital.

Medical workers said the woman was in septic shock after a bad case of pneumonia and influenza.

According to doctors, if Asher hadn’t done what he did, Rachel Milless likely wouldn’t be alive today.

The mother fully recovered and was able to attend Monday’s ceremony with the rest of the family to honor Asher.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Interstate 555 near Nice Pak Products.
Crews respond to three-vehicle crash
Less than a month after her sister was hit and killed, family members say her sister was...
Weeks after woman hit and killed, sister also hit
Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Jason Thomas on suspicion of second-degree assault on a...
Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
On Monday, Feb. 6, around 7:30 p.m. a car wrecked on East Highland and landed on a gas meter...
1 injured after crash causes gas leak, evacuations

Latest News

Officer Rachel Anderson, digital media officer with the Jonesboro Police Department, reported...
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks downtown traffic
Hawaii authorities say burglars broke into a car dealership and took several cars and multiple...
Thieves steal several cars from dealership, multiple keys in overnight break-in
Makayla Vickers, 22, of Melbourne was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the first...
Church vandal arrested after Izard County Sheriff’s Office investigation
Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus...
Day care in Canada struck by city bus; 2 children dead
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
Prosecutor: Chasing Horse ‘grooming’ girls to replace wives