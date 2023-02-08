Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Region 8 StormTEAM is keeping a close watch on a storm system that could bring heavy rains, strong winds, and possible tornadoes.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said a surge of warmer air Tuesday afternoon could send temperatures into the 60s, increasing instability and spin in the atmosphere.

“That is why we will see an increase in the severe weather threat,” he said. “I think the greatest threat for severe weather is between 4 and 11 p.m. as the cold front pushes through the area.”

Castleberry said strong winds and an isolated tornado or two will be the greatest threats, along with heavy flooding rains.

“The best threat for severe weather is south of Region 8,” he said. “But, we cannot let our guard down.”

The severe threat leaves Region 8 by midnight and cooler air moves in.

“When it comes to the flooding threat, there is a flood watch in effect for a good portion of our counties,” he said. “One to three inches of rain will be common, with higher amounts in isolated areas.”

Region 8 Rainfall (2/8/23)

