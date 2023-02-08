Energy Alert
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks downtown traffic

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with injuries shut down a major intersection in downtown Jonesboro.

Officer Rachel Anderson, digital media officer with the Jonesboro Police Department, reported the crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and Washington Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.

“Police, fire, and EMS are on scene with wreckers en route,” she said in a news release to Region 8 News. “Both Main and Washington are blocked.”

Police rerouted traffic while others cleared the scene.

Shortly before noon, Anderson reported the roadway had been.

