Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks downtown traffic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with injuries shut down a major intersection in downtown Jonesboro.

Officer Rachel Anderson, digital media officer with the Jonesboro Police Department, reported the crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and Washington Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Officer Rachel Anderson, digital media officer with the Jonesboro Police Department, reported the crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and Washington Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. (Google Maps)

“Police, fire, and EMS are on scene with wreckers en route,” she said in a news release to Region 8 News. “Both Main and Washington are blocked.”

Police rerouted traffic while others cleared the scene.

Shortly before noon, Anderson reported the roadway had been.

BREAKING: A crash at the intersection of Main St. and Washington Ave. in Jonesboro has traffic shut down.



There were injuries, the condition of the driver is unknown. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/Rqvbeffq6o — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GDeMarraisTV) February 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.