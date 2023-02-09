Butch Jones talks Kelce brothers ahead of Super Bowl

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 4 days away from the Chiefs and Eagles facing off in Super Bowl LVII.

Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones had several stops before Jonesboro, including three seasons coaching Cincinnati from 2010 to 2012. He experienced bowl wins, conference titles, and guiding the Kelce Brothers from Bearcats to Super Bowl champions.

“Just going back, and how far Jason and Travis have come, to really be on center stage. Two brothers participating for the first time in the Super Bowl. But name me another Super Bowl where it’s taken on another name of it’s own with the Kelce Bowl.”

Before Travis Kelce became an elite tight end with the Chiefs, he had to claw his way back to the UC roster.

“We kicked Travis off the football team,” Jones said. “And Jason and I spoke about it, when he was with the Eagles, and kinda set some criteria that Travis had to meet in order to come back onto the football team. And the first thing was having a 3.0 GPA in that semester. He had a 3.2. Four years of his career at Cincinnati, Travis had 14 catches and 2 touchdowns. And then this senior year, he had over 47 catches, 800 yards, and 8 touchdowns. He was the premiere tight end in the country. But all that transition and growing and growth stage, that didn’t happen overnight.”

Before Jason Kelce became an All-Pro center with the Eagles, he wanted to change positions.

“I almost threw him out of my office, you’re not switching positions, you’re staying at center,” Jones added. “And then it’s been a really interesting journey for him, because once he finished his senior year, all the organizations came and worked him out, but nobody could find a position for him. He had some teams that were really interested in him as a linebacker, some as a tight end. Some as an H-back, some as a full back. And to the Philadelphia Eagles credit, and that point in time, they saw something special in him that we saw. Now he’s arguably the best center in the National Football League.”

Safe to say it’s a special week for the A-State head coach. “Big week, I’ve been very excited for them, and have had the opportunity to communicate with them. Travis and I were texting while Super Bowl Media Day was going on. But having 4 former players in the game, and obviously Jalen Hurts, Devonta Smith, really excited.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.