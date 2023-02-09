Energy Alert
City asking for limited water usage amid flooding

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) – If you live in the city of Weiner, you are being advised to watch your water usage with flooding being rampant.

A social media post explained due to rainfall on Wednesday, Feb. 8, the city’s sewer system is overloaded.

You are being asked to refrain from running laundry machines, dishwashing machines, and other heavy-usage appliances until the city can fix the issue.

