Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Ex-MPD officer lied about Tyre Nichols’ reckless driving, mishandled evidence, documents show

Preston Hemphill
Preston Hemphill(MPD Facebook)
By Jacob Gallant and Bria Bolden
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New documents show the involvement of former Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill in Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop.

Hemphill was fired for personal conduct the night of Nichols’ death. Unlike the five other officers who were fired, Hemphill has not been charged criminally.

A document was filed for Hemphill to be decertified, and that document reveals more about what Hemphill is accused of doing on January 7.

Hemphill was fired last Friday, the day MPD’s Inspectional Service Bureau held a hearing about rules the department says he violated.

Investigators say Hemphill told them that Tyre Nichols was stopped for reckless driving at a high rate of speed, but then told investigators he didn’t actually see Nichols driving recklessly. He also said Nichols began fighting with officers after he was stopped and tried to grab his partner’s gun.

Video evidence shows this did not happen.

Hemphill used a Taser on Nichols as he was fleeing in oncoming traffic, and the documents show he failed to retrieve a part of the Taser that was missing, against policy.

Hemphill is also heard on body camera footage using foul language including saying “I hope they stomp his a--” after Nichols fled.

Investigators say Nichols showed no sign of violence toward Hemphill and say the former officer’s behavior at the scene violated department policy.

Investigators also say Hemphill failed to collect and tag evidence found in Tyre Nichols’ car that was eventually towed to the city’s impound lot.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed.
Highways shut down due to flooding
Two vehicles ended up in the ditch on Race Street.
Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast (2/8/23)
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
Less than a month after her sister was hit and killed, family members say her sister was...
Weeks after woman hit and killed, sister also hit
Slade Mitchell, energy marketing director for CWL, told Region 8 News a power line broke off...
Damaged line knocks out power to 2k in Jonesboro

Latest News

Join Imani Williams as she sits down with several members of Region 8 communities to discuss...
WATCH: Textured: The History of Black Hair
Ark. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the Republican response to the SOTU.
RECORDED: Ark. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Republican response to the State of the Union speech
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard...
Lawyer: Missouri executed man with appeal still pending
With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed.
Highways shut down due to flooding