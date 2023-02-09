Energy Alert
Feb. 9: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up this morning to cooler weather and drier weather than yesterday. It is a bit breezy this morning, but winds will not be as strong as they were overnight. It will be a dry day with temperatures in the mid-50s.

We will have an upper-level low pass over us on Friday and that will bring us the chance for showers, especially during the afternoon. It will be chilly for the Have-a-Heart Wish-a-Thon and breezy at times.

The weekend looks dry with temperatures in the 40s on Saturday and back in the 50s on Sunday. Rain returns to the forecast by Tuesday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

With heavy rainfall Wednesday in Northeast Arkansas, several highways are closed. We’ll have updates on the closures and power outages.

A situation that has gone from bad to worse for a Jonesboro shooting victim after he is out of work due to his injuries. Kenneth Vann recalled the moments his life flashed before his eyes after what was a civil disagreement turned violent.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders introduced her omnibus education reform package Wednesday, called the Arkansas LEARNS plan, and is meant to address several things she has spoken and campaigned on. One major talking point has been raising teacher pay in Arkansas.

If you’re an Arkansan that has tried to renew your vehicle registration online and were unable to over the past few months, we now know the reason why. State officials say the incident at a third-party company the state uses to access county property tax data is to blame for the issues over the past few months.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

