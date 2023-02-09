Highways shut down due to flooding

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed.

According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding.

According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. (Source: IDrive Arkansas)

Here are the following areas that are being impacted:

Highway 175 (Sharp County) as of 4:27 p.m.

Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m.

Highway 117 (Lawrence County) as of 6:25 p.m.

Highway 226 (Jackson County) as of 4:44 p.m.

Highway 224 (Jackson County) as of 3:27 p.m.

Highway 18 (Jackson County) as of 4:49 p.m.

Highway 37 (Jackson County) as of 1:14 p.m.

You can track the latest conditions by visiting IDrive Arkansas’ website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.