Man charged after taking nude photos of two victims

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 60-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested after police said he took nude phones of two victims without their knowledge.

Jesse Gallaher was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, according to online records.

A probable cause affidavit said that day, a victim told Jonesboro Police Department detectives Gallaher took the photos using his cell phone. It was noted the photos were taken at Gallaher’s home in 2022.

The victim also told detectives she found photos of another victim in the same room, police said.

During another interview the same day, Gallaher admitted to taking the photos without the victims’ knowledge and was put behind bars.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a judge found probable cause to charge Gallaher with two counts of video voyeurism.

He had a bond of $50,000 set and is expected to be back in court on Thursday, March 30.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.