New plan to focus on outdoor spaces in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A major plan is looking to create more space for people to enjoy the outdoors in Jonesboro.

The city is bringing in experts to create a master parks plan that will span over the next ten years.

Councilmembers approved a $190,000 contract with Halff Associates Inc. of Little Rock to provide their opinion on what Jonesboro needs.

Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapalas said when you look around the city, you can notice the lack of green spaces.

“This is a chance for the folks in those communities to actually voice that opinion,” he said.

Although the plan mainly focuses on adding new green spaces around town, it also includes money to make upgrades at current parks.

When the plan is ready, that does not mean it will not change. Kapalas emphasized it is important to be flexible in times like this.

“Within that 10 years we will reevaluate in five, and look at where we are, adjust the plan and once we get to the end of the 10 that is our chance to reevaluate again,” he said.

It will take around nines months for the completed plan, with Kapalas saying they will start work on new spaces as soon as possible.

