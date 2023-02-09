Police: Thousands spent after victim’s wallet stolen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for three suspects said to have stolen a victim’s wallet and used the credit cards inside to buy items.

According to the initial incident report, officers responded to the Kroger on South Caraway on Tuesday, Feb. 7 about a theft that took place around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the victim’s wallet was stolen straight out of their purse, and the thieves immediately went to the Sam’s Club down the road and started spending.

The report indicated a total of $6,607.36 was spent on the victim’s credit cards.

If you know anything in this case, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

