Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

REPORTS: Grizzlies acquire Kennard, trade Green to Rockets in three-team deal

Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Grizzlies have reportedly acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard from the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade deadline day deal, according to multiple reports. As part of a three-team deal with LA and the Houston Rockets, Memphis is trading Danny Green to Houston and three second round picks to the Clippers.

Kennard is a three-point marksman, leading the NBA in 3-point percentage last season at 45%. The Duke product is currently shooting 45% from deep this season as well and is a 43% shooter from downtown for his career. The Grizzlies are currently 24th in the league in 3-point shooting.

Green’s career in Memphis ends after just three games. Memphis acquired him and the rights to David Roddy on draft day last season in a deal that sent DeAnthony Melton to Philadelphia.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed.
Highways shut down due to flooding
Two vehicles ended up in the ditch on Race Street.
Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast (2/8/23)
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
Less than a month after her sister was hit and killed, family members say her sister was...
Weeks after woman hit and killed, sister also hit
Slade Mitchell, energy marketing director for CWL, told Region 8 News a power line broke off...
Damaged line knocks out power to 2k in Jonesboro

Latest News

Red Wolves fall at Texas State
Arkansas State men’s basketball unable to complete comeback at Texas State
7 Arkansas State athletes test positive for COVID-19
Arkansas State women’s basketball upsets 1st place Troy
Red Wolves upset 1st place Troy
Arkansas State women’s basketball upsets 1st place Troy
KAIT showcases high school hoops every Friday night on Fast Break Friday Night.
Fast Break Friday Night (2/10/23)
Arkansas State men’s basketball unable to complete comeback at Texas State