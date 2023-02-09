REPORTS: Grizzlies acquire Kennard, trade Green to Rockets in three-team deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Grizzlies have reportedly acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard from the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade deadline day deal, according to multiple reports. As part of a three-team deal with LA and the Houston Rockets, Memphis is trading Danny Green to Houston and three second round picks to the Clippers.

Kennard is a three-point marksman, leading the NBA in 3-point percentage last season at 45%. The Duke product is currently shooting 45% from deep this season as well and is a 43% shooter from downtown for his career. The Grizzlies are currently 24th in the league in 3-point shooting.

Green’s career in Memphis ends after just three games. Memphis acquired him and the rights to David Roddy on draft day last season in a deal that sent DeAnthony Melton to Philadelphia.

