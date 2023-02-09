Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Senators turn up pressure on rail industry for paid sick leave

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) are standing with railroad workers. Thursday, on Capitol Hill, they called on the rail industry to provide paid sick days.

Senator Sanders said, “that industry can and must guarantee at least seven paid sick days to every rail worker. In America, in the year 2023, that is not a whole lot to ask.”

In recent federal negotiations to avoid a nationwide rail strike, attempts to guarantee paid sick days were blocked by a group of senators.

Senator Braun, who supported last year’s attempt to guarantee paid sick leave, said, “when I heard that you didn’t have a guaranteed sick day, I wondered, how could you get by with that? In this day and age? You don’t know when you’re going to get sick.”

The senators were also joined by union leaders who said they are actively negotiating with the rail companies that are not providing the paid leave. Sen. Sanders said he is confident legislation push the companies to offer the leave can make it to the Senate floor.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed.
Highways shut down due to flooding
Two vehicles ended up in the ditch on Race Street.
Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast (2/8/23)
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
Less than a month after her sister was hit and killed, family members say her sister was...
Weeks after woman hit and killed, sister also hit
Slade Mitchell, energy marketing director for CWL, told Region 8 News a power line broke off...
Damaged line knocks out power to 2k in Jonesboro

Latest News

This image shows two photos from the criminal complaint, including one allegedly of the...
Family: Suspect in power grid plot embraced racist ideology
Investigation led police to 27-year-old Sammeiso Lewis, a resident of Las Vegas. Police said...
Man steals 2 French bulldogs at gunpoint from pregnant woman in broad daylight, police say
Rep. Evans and Rep. Cleaver raise the (cheese)steaks in Super Bowl bet
Rep. Evans and Rep. Cleaver raise the (cheese)steaks in Super Bowl bet
Rep. Evans and Rep. Cleaver raise the (cheese)steaks in Super Bowl bet
Rescuers searched through debris on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Adana, Turkey, for victims...
Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm and fed; more than 20,000 killed