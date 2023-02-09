Energy Alert
Shooting victim nervous about future while out of work

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A situation that has gone from bad to worse for a Jonesboro shooting victim after he is out of work due to his injuries.

Kenneth Vann recalled the moments his life flashed before his eyes after what was a civil disagreement turned violent.

“I couldn’t make it to the hospital, so I stopped over on the bridge, and I told my girlfriend I love you and I rolled out of the car,” he explained.

Vann and his girlfriend were shot Tuesday, January 31 on Cartwright Street and drove to Johnson Avenue, where they were able to flag down a police officer.

Vann works with his brother for C’s Towing, and since that incident, he has not been able to work, putting a halt on his income.

Wednesday was one of the first days Vann tried to move around, making him realize how long it might be until he is back on the job.

“We were going today to my doctor’s appointment, I couldn’t even get out to push the gas pedal for him on the tow truck,” he said. “He’s trying to take me to my appointment and tow cars, and I couldn’t help him at all.”

Vann hopes to start physical therapy soon, but the part-time plumber and car expert is trying to get back on his feet sooner rather than later.

“I walked to the corner store, it takes about 20 minutes, but I am trying to get on my feet as soon as I can, I need the money,” he said.

