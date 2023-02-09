Tenn. Senate passes bill criminalizing public drag performances
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Senate passed a bill aimed at criminalizing public drag performances.
Senate Bill 3 would classify “adult cabaret performances” as a Class A misdemeanor if done on public property or where it can be viewed by a person who is not an adult.
The bill identifies “adult cabaret performances” as anything that features “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers, regardless of whether or not performed for consideration.”
These performances are described as harmful to minors in the bill, which is defined as:
- Would be found by the average person applying contemporary community standards to appeal predominantly to the prurient, shameful, or morbid interests of minors
- Is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable for minors
- Taken as a whole lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific values for minors.
It was approved with a 26-6 vote, with all of the Senate Democrats opposing the measure.
Subsequent violations of the law would be a Class E felony.
The bill must now go to the House for a vote, and if passed, will be signed by Governor Bill Lee.
