Transition fair offers real world connections

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One event in Jonesboro made sure kids fighting one of the toughest battles got the helping hand they deserved in the workforce.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Project CARE Transition Job Fair was hosted at St. Bernards auditorium, connecting special needs high school students with entry-level jobs.

This was the first event of its kind in Jonesboro, and organizer Laura Pope said she hopes to open the eyes of employers around town.

“What we are trying to get out to the public is that these students are very capable of working we just need to find the right area for them,” she said.

The event saw over 400 special-needs students from nine schools in Northeast Arkansas. Pope added there were even a couple of students who landed jobs during the fair.

