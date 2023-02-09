Two Diamond Hogs on Preseason All-SEC Team

Infielder Peyton Stovall and pitcher Brady Tygart have been named to the preseason All-SEC first team.

Stovall and Tygart were voted the first-team second baseman and first-team reliever, respectively, by the league’s 14 head coaches. Arkansas is one of four teams, along with Florida, LSU and Tennessee, with two first-team honorees.

One of the Razorbacks’ three team captains, Stovall enters the 2023 campaign as a preseason All-American after slashing .295/.373/.425 with six homers and 31 runs batted in over 52 games last year as a true freshman. He broke out in the NCAA Tournament, posting a team-leading .429/.451/.571 slash line with two home runs and 13 RBI in 11 games.

The Haughton, La., native racked up a season-high five hits against Auburn in Omaha, becoming the first player with five hits in a College World Series game since UNC’s Dustin Ackley in 2009.

Tygart also heads into the 2023 campaign as a preseason All-American. He emerged as the Razorbacks’ relief ace last season as a true freshman, posting a 3-4 record with a 3.82 ERA and a team-leading eight saves in 37.2 innings of work.

The Hernando, Miss., native tallied six multi-inning saves and struck out 51 while limiting opposing hitters to a .212 batting average in 2022. At the year’s’s end, he earned a spot on the Freshman All-SEC Team and was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA and Perfect Game.

As a team, Arkansas was predicted to finish third in the SEC Western Division. LSU, which earned 11 first-place votes to win the SEC championship, was predicted to win the West, followed by Texas A&M.

