WATCH: Textured: The History of Black Hair

Join the Region 8 News discussion "Textured: The History of Black Hair."
By Imani Williams
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - From braids helping slaves find their way to freedom, to afros symbolizing the resistance to racism, the hair of black women has helped shape our history and define our culture.

Join Imani Williams as she sits down with several members of Region 8 communities to discuss the importance of our hair, and how many are embracing their natural roots and continuing the fight against adversity and discrimination.

