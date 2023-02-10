Arkansas State women’s basketball upsets 1st place Troy

Mailyn Wilkerson scored a career-high 21 points to pace five double-figure scorers as the Arkansas State women’s basketball team upended Sun Belt Conference leader Troy, 98-92, Thursday night inside Trojan Arena.

A-State (8-16, 3-10 SBC) scored 90-plus for the third time this season and shot 43.7 percent (31-71) from the field and 36.0 percent (9-25) from deep, while converting 27-of-32 (84.4 percent) at the foul line, including going 20-for-23 (87.0) in the second half. The Red Wolves distributed 22 assists – their most in league play this season – en route to the program’s first win over the Trojans since Feb. 6, 2016, halting an 11-game skid in the series.

Wilkerson knocked down five 3-point baskets and went 6-for-6 at the free-throw line, while grabbing four rebounds with four assists and four steals. The Houston, Texas, native was joined in double figures by 16 each from Anna Griffin, Lauryn Pendleton and Leilani Augmon, while Izzy Higginbottom added 12 points, five rebounds and six dimes.

Ja’Mia Hollings led Troy (15-9, 10-3) with 15 points, while Makayia Hallmon and Jashanti Simmons scored 14 apiece. Tai’Sheka Porschia led all players with 15 rebounds to go along with a dozen points, with Nia Daniel adding 11. Amber Leggett also hauled in 10-plus rebounds, with 12, as the Trojans grabbed 57 rebounds.

A-State held Troy to 30-of-82 from the field (36.6 percent) and just 6-for-22 (27.3 percent) from 3-point range, while the Trojans recorded a 68.4-percent clip from the foul line (26-38).

After Troy scored the game’s first basket less than 10 seconds in, the Red Wolves erupted for a 12-0 run that included back-to-back Wilkerson treys to open a lead that would stand until midway through the second half. A-State’s lead ballooned to as much as 12 in the opening quarter, but Troy managed to cut the margin to 30-22 after one.

The Red Wolves expanded their lead to 14 with 3:31 to go in the first half on a Kapinga free throw to make it 44-30. Troy went on an 11-2 run to pull back within single digits, but A-State held a 48-41 lead at the break.

Troy punched back out of intermission to take a brief one-score lead late in the third, but the Scarlet and Black weathered the storm and took a 66-65 edge into the fourth quarter after Wilkerson beat the buzzer with a corner three.

A-State never trailed in the final period, despite an early Troy push that tied it at 73-all with 6:49 remaining. The Red Wolves made their foul-shot opportunities count down the stretch, converting 17-of-20 (85.0 percent) to preserve the lead and keep the high-scoring hosts at bay.

NEXT UP

A-State faces another tough road test in its final regular-season outing away from home Saturday, traveling to James Madison (19-6, 9-4). Tip-off against the Dukes inside Atlantic Union Bank Center is set for 3 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The radio broadcast can be heard live via the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network station 95.3 and 96.9 The Ticket Radio Network.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.