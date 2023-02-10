Energy Alert
Armed Texas fugitives arrested in Northeast Arkansas

Randolph County sheriff's deputies, along with Pocahontas and Arkansas State Police officers...
Randolph County sheriff's deputies, along with Pocahontas and Arkansas State Police officers arrested 65-year-old Deborah Ann Bales (L) and 52-year-old John Dylen Watson.(Randolph Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested an armed couple on the run from Texas.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said his office received a tip from Arkansas State Police on Jan. 9 that an armed fugitive from the Lone Star State was passing through the area.

Bell said his deputies, along with ASP and Pocahontas police officers, arrested 52-year-old John Dylen Watson outside Walmart, 1415 U.S. Highway 67, Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s news release, Watson had cut off his ankle monitor and was fleeing to Indiana when he was caught.

Deputies also arrested 65-year-old Deborah Ann Bales of Conroe, Texas, on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

