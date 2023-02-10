Energy Alert
ATV-jeep ride to raise money for camera initiative

By Hayden Savage
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - An annual event in Hardy is hoping to raise money for a good cause.

The city’s ATV-jeep ride will take place at the Hardy Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 18. It starts at 12:30 p.m., with lunch and check-in beginning at 11:30 a.m.

All money raised by the event will go back to support the police department’s new camera initiative.

Chief Scott Rose said it is always a great time and many people come out..

“We’ve had people come as far as Kansas City, Kansas, Jonesboro, and Paragould,” he explained. “People all around have come and enjoyed. We have a good time and good food.”

However, Rose did warn that the ride can be lengthy.

“Usually, the ride consists of a 30 to 35-mile ride, about 3 to 3.5-hour ride,” he said.

You can find out more information by calling the Hardy City Hall at 870-856-3811.

