Austin Reaves has 18 pts Thursday night in Lakers loss

Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves is back in the Los Angeles Lakers lineup.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - A NEA native is back in the NBA with style.

Austin Reaves had 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists & 1 steal Thursday night, but the Lakers fell to the Bucks 115-106. The highlight of the night was this crossover and bucket.

Thursday marked the second game back in the Los Angeles lineup after missing a month with a hamstring injury. The Cedar Ridge alum is averaging 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists per game this season.

You can watch Reaves Saturday night on KAIT-ABC. The Lakers face Moses Moody and the Warriors at 7:30pm.

