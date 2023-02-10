Austin Reaves has 18 pts Thursday night in Lakers loss

LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - A NEA native is back in the NBA with style.

Austin Reaves had 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists & 1 steal Thursday night, but the Lakers fell to the Bucks 115-106. The highlight of the night was this crossover and bucket.

Austin Reaves went by Giannis 👀 pic.twitter.com/p3rynqmJwo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 10, 2023

One hundred career threes for Reaves 🎯 pic.twitter.com/h5GJezZ5y3 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 10, 2023

Thursday marked the second game back in the Los Angeles lineup after missing a month with a hamstring injury. The Cedar Ridge alum is averaging 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists per game this season.

You can watch Reaves Saturday night on KAIT-ABC. The Lakers face Moses Moody and the Warriors at 7:30pm.

