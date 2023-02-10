Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Bill looking to give equal choice for expecting mothers passes Arkansas House

The bill is aimed at businesses that cover abortion-related expenses but do not provide paid...
The bill is aimed at businesses that cover abortion-related expenses but do not provide paid maternity leave.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – On Thursday, Arkansas lawmakers gave the first ‘OK’ to a bill aimed at giving expecting mothers equal incentives in certain businesses.

According to content partner KARK, HB 1006 was passed by the House Public Health, Labor, and Welfare Committee on Feb. 9.

The bill is aimed at businesses that cover abortion-related expenses but do not provide paid maternity leave.

It will now advance to the House floor.

You can read more about the bill and reactions from lawmakers on KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed.
Highways shut down due to flooding
Two vehicles ended up in the ditch on Race Street.
Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast (2/8/23)
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
Less than a month after her sister was hit and killed, family members say her sister was...
Weeks after woman hit and killed, sister also hit
Slade Mitchell, energy marketing director for CWL, told Region 8 News a power line broke off...
Damaged line knocks out power to 2k in Jonesboro

Latest News

The agency announced Thursday, Feb. 9 on social media it had received and put in service a...
Fire department gets new gas detection equipment
NEA teams fare well Thursday
2A/1A State Bowling Championships held Thursday at Hijinx
A recent study is showing major disparities between those with health insurance in Arkansas.
STUDY: African Americans among lowest uninsured in Arkansas
8 Blazers put pen to paper
8 Blazers put pen to paper for 2023 Valley View Signing Day