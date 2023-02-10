City accepts bid for new fire station

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Walnut Ridge is finalizing the details to build a new fire station.

Walnut Ridge Fire Station Three will cost the city around $1,196,060.

After reopening bids back on Thursday, Jan. 19, city council members accepted a bid from Clark General Contractors of Walnut Ridge.

Mayor Charles Snapp said most of the council decided to go with the second lowest bid due to the location of the business.

“They’ve based that on the fact that they do have offices here. They have employees that live in town. They’ve supported the community for years. Thye justified taking that bid so they could shop local.”

The fire station will be across the tracks on the east side of town and near the school.

On top of a new location, Snapp explained the project could save residents money.

“When the construction is done, and equipment is in place, we may even be able to qualify for a lower ISO rating, which would save folks money on their insurance,” he said.

Construction on the new station is expected to begin soon.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.