Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

COVID-19 tracker at Johns Hopkins shutting down

FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.
FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.(Source: Johns Hopkins University/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A prominent and influential COVID-19 tracker is shutting down next month.

On Friday, Johns Hopkins University announced it will no longer collect or report COVID-19 data.

The move is expected to start March 10.

The school’s Coronavirus Resource Center said it started the tracker to meet an urgent need at a time when governments didn’t have the capacity to collect and report COVID information.

Johns Hopkins now says U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has the most reliable COVID-19 data collection and reporting.

Most states have already scaled back the frequency of reporting COVID data.

As of January, only New York, Arkansas and Puerto Rico publish daily data for COVID cases and deaths.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Hemphill
Ex-MPD officer lied about Tyre Nichols’ reckless driving, mishandled evidence, documents show
With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed.
Highways shut down due to flooding
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
The donation totaled 575 ounces, or 4.5 gallons, of breastmilk.
Breastmilk dispensary receives 4.5 gallons of ‘liquid gold’
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a judge found probable cause to charge Jesse Gallaher with two counts of...
Man charged after taking nude photos of two victims

Latest News

Demetrius Haley was one of the former Memphis police officers involved in the death of Tyre...
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality as jailer
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
FBI searching Pence home as part of classified docs probe
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks to reporters after President...
EPA awards $1B to clean up 22 toxic waste sites nationwide
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
Florida GOP gives DeSantis control of Disney district
FILE - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of...
Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit