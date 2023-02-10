Dozens report feeling overnight earthquake
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of people reported feeling one of two consecutive earthquakes.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 58 people reported feeling a 3.0 quake centered three miles northwest of Marston and 31 miles northeast of Kennett.
The USGS reported the quake, which was recorded at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, had a depth of 7.3 kilometers.
A few hours later, at 4:49 a.m. on Feb. 10, the USGS recorded a 2.0 quake in the same area.
No one reported feeling Friday morning’s minor quake.
