Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri

(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9.

Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no reports of damage.

You can see earthquake reports on the Region 8 Weather app.

