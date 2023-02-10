Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri.
The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9.
Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no reports of damage.
