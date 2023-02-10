Energy Alert
Ellsinore woman facing charges of abuse, neglect after child’s death; coroner releases preliminary autopsy results

Tatiana Gardner from Carter County, Mo. faces charges in connection with an investigation into a child's death.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Ellsinore woman is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a child’s death.

Tatiana S. Gardner is facing charges of abuse or neglect of a child.

According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted on Friday, February 3 by medical personnel who reported possible child neglect.

While investigating, they learned the child had passed away.

According to Carter County Coroner Joe Ben Chapman, preliminary autopsy results show the the death of the child is not consistent with a “Natural Death” designation. Chapman says his office will continue to work with investigators on this ongoing investigation.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also assisting with the investigation.

With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed.
Preston Hemphill
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a judge found probable cause to charge Jesse Gallaher with two counts of...
The donation totaled 575 ounces, or 4.5 gallons, of breastmilk.
Randolph County sheriff's deputies, along with Pocahontas and Arkansas State Police officers...
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 58 people reported feeling a 3.0 quake centered three...
