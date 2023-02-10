Ellsinore woman facing charges of abuse, neglect after child’s death; coroner releases preliminary autopsy results

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Ellsinore woman is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a child’s death.

Tatiana S. Gardner is facing charges of abuse or neglect of a child.

According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted on Friday, February 3 by medical personnel who reported possible child neglect.

While investigating, they learned the child had passed away.

According to Carter County Coroner Joe Ben Chapman, preliminary autopsy results show the the death of the child is not consistent with a “Natural Death” designation. Chapman says his office will continue to work with investigators on this ongoing investigation.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.