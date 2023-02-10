Conference championships, state playoff pictures and more come info focus in Week 6 of Fast Break Friday Night. 3A-3 boys and girls regular season titles are on the line in Mississippi County. So there’s not just one but two Games of the Night: Osceola at Manila.

The Seminoles won the first boys meeting 63 - 61, the Lady Seminoles won the first girls matchup 56 - 44. The Lions and Lady Lions look to avoid a season sweep and celebrate a conference title on Senior Night. Logan Whaley will cover both matchups in Mississippi County.

Watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter. You can also like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

Fast Break Friday Night (2/10/23) - The Rundown

Jonesboro at North Little Rock (Boys)

Jonesboro at North Little Rock (Girls)

West Memphis at Nettleton (Boys)

West Memphis at Nettleton (Girls)

Greene County Tech at Valley View (Boys)

Greene County Tech at Valley View (Girls)

Paragould at Batesville (Boys)

Paragould at Batesville (Girls)

Southside at Highland (Girls)

Trumann at Brookland (Boys)

Trumann at Brookland (Girls)

East Poinsett County at Marked Tree (Boys)

East Poinsett County at Marked Tree (Girls)

Fast Break Players of the Week

